HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Scolded by mother, Class 6 boy takes his life

Sun, 14 September 2025
Share:
18:01
image
A 12-year-old boy allegedly took his own life in the Manpur area of Moradabad district after being scolded by his mother, police said on Sunday. 

The deceased has been identified as Krishna, a Class 6 student.

Nisha, the boy's mother, told police that she had scolded him over an issue and locked him in a room before leaving for her job at a brass factory at 3 pm on Saturday.

When she returned home in the evening, she found her son hanging.

Nisha, who lived with her only son in a rented home, explained that her husband, Sunil, is an alcoholic and had recently left the house after a fight.

Nisha also told police that Krishna had previously threatened to take his own life due to his father's violent behaviour.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and no police report has been filed against anyone yet, Devendra Singh, SHO, Kotwali police station.

Further investigations are underway.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Medical student's death at RG Kar: Boyfriend held
LIVE! Medical student's death at RG Kar: Boyfriend held

When Gill Was Hit On The Hand...
When Gill Was Hit On The Hand...

Such is the race for breaking news that if an Indian player sneezes, a report may immediately go out stating he may have caught the flu bug and could be a doubtful starter!

Should India Field Same Team Vs Pakistan?
Should India Field Same Team Vs Pakistan?

Unless a player picks up an injury in training, India's team is expected to wear the same look against a Pakistan squad that are without top stars Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, lending it a look of youth and experience.

'No One Is Asking For India-Pakistan Tickets!'
'No One Is Asking For India-Pakistan Tickets!'

There are many Indian fans in Dubai, who, as a mark of protest, have decided to give this match a miss.

Cong sided with anti-nationals during Op Sindoor: Modi
Cong sided with anti-nationals during Op Sindoor: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress party of supporting terrorists groomed by Pakistan and protecting infiltrators during a rally in Assam. He also highlighted development projects undertaken by the BJP government in the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV