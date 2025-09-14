Panchayat president killed in landslide in Sikkim's Gyalshing

10:48





The incident occurred on Saturday evening when a massive landslide buried Rajen Gurung, the president of the Sardung Lungjik Gram Panchayat unit, near his residence, a senior officer said.





He was looking at the drainage system near his residence when the landslide occurred, the police said.





Chief Minister PS Tamang said he was deeply saddened to learn about the "untimely demise of Gurung, who succumbed to his injuries caused by a landslide near his residence on Saturday night".





"In this moment of profound grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray for eternal peace to the departed soul. Late Shri Gurung's selfless service to his community and his tireless contributions towards the welfare of the people will be remembered with deep respect and gratitude," the chief minister said in a social media post.





The CM said he, on behalf of the state government and the people of Sikkim, stands in solidarity with the grieving family in this hour of irreparable loss. -- PTI

