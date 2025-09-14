HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NHRC notice to state police chief over 'assault' on media person in Assam

Sun, 14 September 2025
Share:
09:03
image
The NHRC has issued a notice to the Assam Police chief over reports that a media person was allegedly assaulted and grievously injured by a group of anti-social elements near Lumding Railway Institute earlier this month.

The Lumding Press Club as well as local citizens condemned the alleged incident, demanding strict action against the culprits and better security for journalists, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said on Saturday. 

In a statement, the rights panel said the NHRC has "taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a media person was assaulted and grievously injured by a group of some anti-social elements near Lumding Railway Institute in Assam on September 7". 

Reportedly, he was rescued by the police and taken to the hospital for treatment, it said. 

The Commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violation. 

Therefore, it has issued a notice to the director general of police of Assam, seeking a detailed report in two weeks, the rights panel said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hezbollah operative killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon
LIVE! Hezbollah operative killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

Pahalgam victims' family members oppose India-Pak match
Pahalgam victims' family members oppose India-Pak match

Expressing his anguish over the match, Sawan Parmar who lost his father and brother in the attack, said that the Operation Sindoor seemed like a "waste" now.

'No One Is Asking For India-Pakistan Tickets!'
'No One Is Asking For India-Pakistan Tickets!'

There are many Indian fans in Dubai, who, as a mark of protest, have decided to give this match a miss.

Jaismine Lamboria makes history with World Boxing gold
Jaismine Lamboria makes history with World Boxing gold

The 24-year-old Commonwealth Games bronze medallist won a 4-1 decision against Paris Olympics silver medalist Szermeta Julia of Poland to become the first Indian to win gold at the 2025 championships.

Don't buy Russian oil, impose tariff on China: Trump to NATO
Don't buy Russian oil, impose tariff on China: Trump to NATO

Trump's post on Truth Social comes a day after the US asked G7 countries to impose tariffs on countries purchasing oil from Russia.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV