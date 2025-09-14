HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nepal: 3,723 inmates who escaped rearrested

Sun, 14 September 2025
Share:
20:36
image
More than 3,700 inmates, who had escaped from different jails during the violent anti-government protests in Nepal last week, have been arrested again, police said on Sunday.

Deputy Inspector General Binod Ghimire, spokesperson of Nepal Police, said that 3,723 inmates have been brought to jails till Sunday afternoon.

However, as 10,320 prisoners are still at large, he urged the public to remain alert. Some of the prisoners returned voluntarily while Indian police also helped to arrest those who tried to escape to India, he said.

A campaign by the Nepali Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force to arrest the escaped prisoners is underway, DIG Ghimire said.

The prisoners had escaped on September 9 due to the vandalism, arson and demonstration following the Gen-Z protests against corruption and a ban on various social media sites that forced Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to resign.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup Updates: Pakistan win toss, to bat vs India
Asia Cup Updates: Pakistan win toss, to bat vs India

SKY Snubs Handshake with Pakistan Capt at Toss
SKY Snubs Handshake with Pakistan Capt at Toss

India captain Suryakumar Yadav made headlines during the Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash in Dubai on Sunday by snubbing the customary handshake with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha at the toss.

Dubai Police on high alert for India vs Pak match
Dubai Police on high alert for India vs Pak match

The cricketing world turns its eyes to Dubai on Sunday as India and Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup, their first meeting since a tense geopolitical showdown earlier this year.

LIVE! 5.8 earthquake hits parts of northeast, Bengal
LIVE! 5.8 earthquake hits parts of northeast, Bengal

Cong sided with anti-nationals during Op Sindoor: Modi
Cong sided with anti-nationals during Op Sindoor: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress party of supporting terrorists groomed by Pakistan and protecting infiltrators during a rally in Assam. He also highlighted development projects undertaken by the BJP government in the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV