Modi to inaugurate 3-day armed forces' conference in Kolkata on Sep 15

09:15





Focusing on reforms, transformation and operational preparedness, the theme for this year's conference is 'Year of Reforms - Transforming for the Future'.





"The focus of the conference reflects the armed forces' commitment to institutional reforms, deeper integration and technological modernisation, while sustaining a high level of multi-domain operational readiness," an official said.





Modi will reach Kolkata on Sunday evening from Jorhat in Assam and spend the night at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.





Visiting Kolkata for the second time in less than a month, Modi will inaugurate the conference on Monday morning at the Indian Army's Eastern Command headquarters, Vijay Durg, the erstwhile Fort William, the official said.





The PM will depart from Kolkata on Monday afternoon for Purnea in Bihar, he said.





The conference in Kolkata comes after Operation Sindoor in May, which was launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians.





Operation Sindoor, which was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response embodying precision, professionalism and purpose, the official said. -- PTI

