Medical student's death at RG Kar: Boyfriend arrested

Sun, 14 September 2025
16:38
The boyfriend of a final-year female student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, who died under mysterious circumstances in a hospital in West Bengal's Malda, was arrested on Sunday.

The family of the deceased had earlier lodged a complaint at Englishbazar police station, accusing her boyfriend, a junior doctor at Malda Medical College, of being responsible for her death.

A senior police officer said Ujjwal Soren, named in the FIR as the accused in the unnatural death of 24-year-old Anindita Soren, was arrested on Sunday. 

In her complaint, Anindita's mother Alpana Tudu alleged that Ujjwal had poisoned her daughter because she was insisting on official marriage registration, which he had been avoiding.

"When we saw her at the hospital CCU, she was frothing from her mouth," Tudu claimed.

She further alleged that the two had gone to Puri recently, where Anindita and Ujjwal got married secretly at a temple. However, he later backed out of registering the marriage formally, leading to frequent arguments.

"As he backed out from the promise later on, this resulted in frequent tiffs and altercations, and my daughter had been under a lot of pressure," Tudu said.

Anindita, a resident of Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur, had met Ujjwal on social media and at various medical events, and their friendship developed into a romantic relationship.

The grief-stricken mother said, "Yesterday, we got a phone call from him that our daughter had fallen seriously ill and was taken to Malda hospital. Today we were informed that she died. We know she was asking him to marry her. Our daughter visited our Balurghat residence last Sunday and left for Kolkata the next day. How come she landed up in Malda subsequently and fell ill? We want police to interrogate him."

Officials said Ujjwal, who was picked up by a Malda police team from his rented house at Englishbazar town in Malda, was being interrogated.

They added that the autopsy report of the deceased woman will shed light on the cause of death. West Bengal Junior Doctor Front leader and RG Kar postgraduate trainee Aniket Mahato expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

"We offer condolences to the family and want a speedy, fair investigation into the case. Whoever is responsible for the death of our sister-friend in R G Kar should be found out and punished. The allegations of her mother should be investigated with all seriousness," he said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

When Gill Was Hit On The Hand...
When Gill Was Hit On The Hand...

Such is the race for breaking news that if an Indian player sneezes, a report may immediately go out stating he may have caught the flu bug and could be a doubtful starter!

Should India Field Same Team Vs Pakistan?
Should India Field Same Team Vs Pakistan?

Unless a player picks up an injury in training, India's team is expected to wear the same look against a Pakistan squad that are without top stars Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, lending it a look of youth and experience.

'No One Is Asking For India-Pakistan Tickets!'
'No One Is Asking For India-Pakistan Tickets!'

There are many Indian fans in Dubai, who, as a mark of protest, have decided to give this match a miss.

Cong sided with anti-nationals during Op Sindoor: Modi
Cong sided with anti-nationals during Op Sindoor: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress party of supporting terrorists groomed by Pakistan and protecting infiltrators during a rally in Assam. He also highlighted development projects undertaken by the BJP government in the...

