Maoist killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand

11:27

File image of an anti-Maoist operation





An encounter broke out in a forest area on the border of Manatu and Tarhasi police stations' jurisdiction this morning, and after the operation, the body of a red rebel and a rifle were recovered from there, Jharkhand police IG (operations) and spokesperson Michael Raj S said.





The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, the police officer said, adding that it appears to be the body of Mukhdev Yadav, a self-styled commander of Maoist splinter group Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC).





Yadav was carrying a Rs 5 lakh bounty on his head, they said.





He was also involved in the murder of two security personnel in Palamu on September 4, another police officer said. -- PTI

A Maoist was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Sunday morning, the police said.