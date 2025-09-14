Maha Cong leader asks to withdraw Maratha quota GR, calls for OBC rally

10:24

"Due to this GR, a situation has arisen for the OBC community, because of which the government is affecting the rights of the OBC community. The government should withdraw this GR. A movement should be carried out with this demand, and a fight should be fought; a discussion was held on this," Wadettiwar said.





He also urged people to join a rally against the GR.





"On October 10, a rally will be taken out by lakhs of people from the OBC community... The government will learn a lesson from this, and then they will not do such work... We appeal to everyone to come and join in," he said.





Earlier, the Maharashtra Cabinet decided to form a six-member cabinet subcommittee to look into OBC issues, in the wake of the Maratha reservation decision, with two ministers from each ruling party. -- ANI

