Maha Cong leader asks to withdraw Maratha quota GR, calls for OBC rally

Sun, 14 September 2025
10:24
Mahrashtra Congress leader Vijay Waddetiwar/ANI on X
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Saturday demanded the withdrawal of the Maharashtra government's recent Government Resolution on Maratha reservation, saying it would adversely affect the Other Backward Classes community.

"Due to this GR, a situation has arisen for the OBC community, because of which the government is affecting the rights of the OBC community. The government should withdraw this GR. A movement should be carried out with this demand, and a fight should be fought; a discussion was held on this," Wadettiwar said.

He also urged people to join a rally against the GR. 

"On October 10, a rally will be taken out by lakhs of people from the OBC community... The government will learn a lesson from this, and then they will not do such work... We appeal to everyone to come and join in," he said.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Cabinet decided to form a six-member cabinet subcommittee to look into OBC issues, in the wake of the Maratha reservation decision, with two ministers from each ruling party. -- ANI

