India proving everyone's predictions wrong: Bhagwat

Sun, 14 September 2025
19:03
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said India is moving forward on the path of development by proving everyone's predictions wrong.

Addressing a book release function in Indore, he said there was no global strife when India was the world leader for 3,000 years.

He further stated that personal interests were responsible for conflicts in the world, which created all the problems.

Referring to former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, Bhagwat suggested that India proved him wrong by remaining united after British rule ended.

"Winston Churchill once said that after independence (from British rule), you (India) will not be able to survive and will be divided, but this did not happen.

"Now England itself is coming to the stage of division, but we will not be divided. We will move forward. We were once divided, but we will unite that again," he added.

While the world runs on faith and belief, Bharat is the land of faith with men of action and logic, he said.

Bhagwat further said, "We are all actors in the drama of life and have to play our parts, and our true self emerges when the drama ends."

He said the faith that exists in Bharat is based on direct perception (knowledge) and evidence.  -- PTI

