Flash floods, landslides in parts of Manipur following torrential rain

Sun, 14 September 2025
11:18
Flash floods and landslides have been reported in various parts of Manipur following torrential rain during the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday. 

Several areas in Yaingangpokpi, Santikhongbal and Sabungkhok Khunou in Imphal East, and Kakwa and Sagolband in Imphal West, have been inundated due to the downpour, they said. 

Some houses and residential compounds have also been submerged in these areas. 

Landslides were reported from Awangkhul in Noney district as well as from the hill districts of Senapati and Kamjong, the officials said. 

The water level of major rivers, including Imphal river, Nambul and Iril, rose significantly, but are yet to reach the danger mark, they said. 

The Water Resources Department is closely monitoring the situation. 

Most parts of the northeastern state have recorded moderate to heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, with forecasts of more downpour on Sunday, he added. -- PTI

