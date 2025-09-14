Cops deny nod to protest against India-Pak match

16:11

The Delhi Police on Sunday denied Shiv Sena-UBT permission to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar against the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match.





Traditional rivals India and Pakistan will face off in Dubai on Sunday in what will be the first match between the two sides since the military conflict in May, when India launched strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled territories after 26 people were killed in a dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.





Several opposition parties have slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government, calling the match an insult to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives on the borders.





Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray has announced holding 'Sindoor' protests across Maharashtra.





In Delhi, a senior police officer said the request for permission to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar was received on September 13, just a day before the proposed event.





"As per existing guidelines, applications must be submitted at least 10 days before the date of the programme. Since this condition was not met, the request could not be granted," the officer added.





Shiv Sena-UBT leaders expressed their disappointment over the decision but reiterated their commitment to raising the issue peacefully.





Mangat Ram Munde, the head of Shiv Sena-UBT in Delhi, said, "We respect the law but will continue to voice our concerns through democratic means." -- PTI