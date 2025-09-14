HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cops deny nod to protest against India-Pak match

Sun, 14 September 2025
Share:
16:11
image
The Delhi Police on Sunday denied Shiv Sena-UBT permission to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar against the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match. 

Traditional rivals India and Pakistan will face off in Dubai on Sunday in what will be the first match between the two sides since the military conflict in May, when India launched strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled territories after 26 people were killed in a dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Several opposition parties have slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government, calling the match an insult to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives on the borders.

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray has announced holding 'Sindoor' protests across Maharashtra.

In Delhi, a senior police officer said the request for permission to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar was received on September 13, just a day before the proposed event.

"As per existing guidelines, applications must be submitted at least 10 days before the date of the programme. Since this condition was not met, the request could not be granted," the officer added.

Shiv Sena-UBT leaders expressed their disappointment over the decision but reiterated their commitment to raising the issue peacefully.

Mangat Ram Munde, the head of Shiv Sena-UBT in Delhi, said, "We respect the law but will continue to voice our concerns through democratic means."  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cops deny nod to protest against India-Pak match
LIVE! Cops deny nod to protest against India-Pak match

Should India Field Same Team Vs Pakistan?
Should India Field Same Team Vs Pakistan?

Unless a player picks up an injury in training, India's team is expected to wear the same look against a Pakistan squad that are without top stars Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, lending it a look of youth and experience.

'No One Is Asking For India-Pakistan Tickets!'
'No One Is Asking For India-Pakistan Tickets!'

There are many Indian fans in Dubai, who, as a mark of protest, have decided to give this match a miss.

India-Pakistan: 6 Duels You Can't Miss!
India-Pakistan: 6 Duels You Can't Miss!

On Sunday, in the crucible of Dubai, it all comes down to a single question: Who will seize their moment and become a hero for a nation?

'Parrikar who?' asks Ajit Pawar about former Goa CM
'Parrikar who?' asks Ajit Pawar about former Goa CM

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar faced criticism after questioning 'who Parrikar?' when a woman suggested he emulate the late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's surprise visits to address civic issues.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV