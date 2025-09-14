HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Andhra: Main accused in lecturer Neetu Gurjar murder case held after 7 yrs

Sun, 14 September 2025
The Rajasthan police arrested the main accused in the 2018 murder case of lecturer Neetu Gurjar in Andhra Pradesh, officials said. 

The accused, Santosh Gurjar (32), a resident of Jagdishpura, carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, Karauli superintendent of police Lokesh Sonwal said on Saturday. 

To evade arrest, Santosh frequently changed his location and worked as a labourer in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh under fake identities, the police said. 

Acting on a tip-off, a special team tracked him to Thulluru village near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. 

"As soon as the police team reached the village, Santosh tried to flee towards the forest. He was chased for about a kilometre before being overpowered," Sonwal said. 

He added that the accused will be handed over to Todabhim police for further investigation. 

On November 14, 2018, Neetu Gurjar and her brother Lokesh were travelling on a motorcycle when an SUV rammed into them, leaving both seriously injured. 

Neetu later succumbed to her injuries. Police investigations later revealed that the incident was not an accident but a premeditated murder. -- PTI

