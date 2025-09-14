HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
11 policemen suspended for links with drug peddlers

Sun, 14 September 2025
Eleven personnel, including Chamarajapet inspector T Manjanna, have been suspended pending departmental inquiry for allegedly colluding with drug peddlers. 

Head constable Ramesh, constables Shivraj, Madhusudan, Prasanna, Shankar Belagali, Anand, and Jag Jeevanram Nagar police personnel Basavanagudi Gowda, Kumar and Anand are among those suspended. 

The racket was exposed on August 22, when Rajarajeshwari Nagar police caught six peddlers red-handed while selling banned sedative tablets to customers, including students. 

Around 1,000 tablets, which are prohibited from over-the-counter sale, were seized. 

Investigations revealed that the accused policemen were in regular contact with the peddlers, allegedly collecting 'protection money' every month and even partying with them. 

This network, sources said, allowed the gang to operate freely in and around the west division. -- PTI

