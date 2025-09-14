HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
10 years on, all 17 accused acquitted in Maha riots case

Sun, 14 September 2025
10:51
A Thane court has acquitted all 17 accused in a 2015 rioting case in which police personnel were injured and public property was damaged in Thane, citing "total failure of identification" and serious investigative lapses. 

The prosecution's evidence was insufficient to prove the guilt of the accused beyond a reasonable doubt, additional sessions judge Vasudha L Bhosale said in the judgment on September 8, a copy of which was made available on Sunday. 

The incident took place on January 2, 2015, when a mob gathered at Diva railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district. 

According to the prosecution, the group, armed with weapons, damaged public property and assaulted police officers who were trying to control the situation. 

A First Information Report was filed, leading to the arrest of 19 persons. 

Two of the accused, Santosh Pandurang Sakpal and Bintu Mahavir Chauhan, passed away during the trial. "Every prosecution witness, police officer injured or retired officer evidence followed the same pattern strong cross-examination but fatal admission in chief examination of video recording. This creates systemic evidentiary defect," the judge said. 

"Not a single witness identified a specific accused with a specific over tact. All testimonies are omnibus, directed against 'anonymous mob' in order to make the accused criminally liable, law requires individual responsibilities. Every prosecution witness is a police officer. The prosecution has not examined any commuter, shopkeeper, or railway staff," the court said. -- PTI

