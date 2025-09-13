TVK chief Vijay to kickstart Tamil Nadu assembly election campaign today

09:55





The TVK chief, during his campaign, is expected by his supporters to sharpen his attack on the ruling parties at the state and Centre, the DMK and the BJP, and the party had been taking feedback from office-bearers on talking points relevant to specific regions as well, party sources said.





A caravan-like, custom-built campaign vehicle, fitted with a public address system has been readied by the party for Vijay's use during his campaign.





The campaign bus has brightly painted images of iconic leaders, including C N Annadurai and M G Ramachandran, and it also features the campaign slogan of "I am coming."





For the actor-turned politician, this is the very first political tour of the state, and on September 13, he is scheduled to address rallies here and in nearby Ariyalur and Permbalur districts.





The first rally is scheduled to begin at 10.35 AM and the day's events will end by 7 PM, according to the party. -- PTI

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder, actor-politician Vijay is all set to begin his 'I am coming,' state-wide campaign in Tiruchirappalli on Saturday for the Tamil Nadu assembly election due by March-April next year.