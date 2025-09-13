HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

TVK chief Vijay to kickstart Tamil Nadu assembly election campaign today

Sat, 13 September 2025
Share:
09:55
image
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder, actor-politician Vijay is all set to begin his 'I am coming,' state-wide campaign in Tiruchirappalli on Saturday for the Tamil Nadu assembly election due by March-April next year. 

The TVK chief, during his campaign, is expected by his supporters to sharpen his attack on the ruling parties at the state and Centre, the DMK and the BJP, and the party had been taking feedback from office-bearers on talking points relevant to specific regions as well, party sources said. 

A caravan-like, custom-built campaign vehicle, fitted with a public address system has been readied by the party for Vijay's use during his campaign. 

The campaign bus has brightly painted images of iconic leaders, including C N Annadurai and M G Ramachandran, and it also features the campaign slogan of "I am coming." 

For the actor-turned politician, this is the very first political tour of the state, and on September 13, he is scheduled to address rallies here and in nearby Ariyalur and Permbalur districts. 

The first rally is scheduled to begin at 10.35 AM and the day's events will end by 7 PM, according to the party. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Curfew lifted in Kathmandu Valley, other parts of Nepal
LIVE! Curfew lifted in Kathmandu Valley, other parts of Nepal

Nepal House dissoved; parl polls in March next year
Nepal House dissoved; parl polls in March next year

The house was dissolved with effect from 11 pm on September 12, 2025, according to a notice issued by the President's Office.

Modi's Manipur outreach is part of 5-state visit
Modi's Manipur outreach is part of 5-state visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar to launch infrastructure projects, participate in Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary, and attend the Combined Commanders' Conference.

Modi to unveil Rs 1,200 cr projects during Manipur visit
Modi to unveil Rs 1,200 cr projects during Manipur visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects worth thousands of crores in Manipur, marking his first visit since ethnic violence broke out in the state. The visit...

Israel's Gaza strikes kill 65, including 14 from one family
Israel's Gaza strikes kill 65, including 14 from one family

They died when an Israeli strike hit their home in the at-Twam neighbourhood of Gaza City.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV