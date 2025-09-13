HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Truck driver sedated, 6 tonnes of copper scrap looted in Delhi

Sat, 13 September 2025
11:16
Four men allegedly looted around six tonnes of copper scrap after injecting a truck driver with a sedative in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area, police said on Saturday. 

The incident took place around 9 am on September 9 when the driver, identified as 27-year-old Manish Kumar, a resident of Burari, was transporting the consignment from Libaspur to Mandoli after loading it from a godown, they said. 

As he reached near the Signature Bridge, a car intercepted his truck. Two men climbed onto the vehicle and overpowered him. 

One of them allegedly injected a sedative into Kumar's arm, causing him to lose consciousness, the police said. 

The accused then drove away with the truck and offloaded the consignment of copper scrap, valued in lakhs, before abandoning the vehicle. 

Kumar was later found in an unconscious state and taken to a hospital, they said. 

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, a senior officer said. -- PTI

