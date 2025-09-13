HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PM interacts with violence-hit displaced people in Manipur

Sat, 13 September 2025
13:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with several people displaced due to Manipur ethnic violence at Churachandpur's Peace Ground, officials said. 

Modi listened to the concerns of the families of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and assured them of the Centre's commitment to restore peace and normalcy in the state, they said.  

The ethnic violence displaced more than 60,000 people, nearly 40,000 from the Kuki Zo community and around 20,000 Meiteis.

While many of the displaced people have moved outside the state, the majority of them have been living in relief camps in poor living conditions with no privacy and no sources of income. 

The government has been trying to uplift the lives of the IDPs in the state with skill development programmes, including candle and incense making, the officials said.  

Over 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless after ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023. -- PTI 

In view of Modi's visit, security has been tightened in state capital Imphal and the Churachandpur district.

