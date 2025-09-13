HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Normal to have...: Ajit Pawar on India-Pak cricket match

Sat, 13 September 2025
18:40
A decision regarding the India-Pakistan cricket match has been taken at the appropriate forum, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar has said, even as he acknowledged different opinions on the issue. 

"The country has a population of 140 crore. In such a vast country, there are bound to be differences of opinion over the cricket match. Some people may feel that since relations between the two countries are strained, there should be no match. At the same time, others may support the game," Pawar told reporters. 

The NCP leader claimed he had information that the match would take place as scheduled and that a  decision had been taken at the appropriate level. 

Calls for boycotting cricketing ties with Pakistan have grown louder since the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists.

According to the government's new sports policy, India will not play bilateral contests against Pakistan but will continue to face them in multilateral tournaments such as the ongoing Asia Cup and ICC events.

When asked about the role of minors in crimes, Pawar proposed inserting provisions for punishment for serious crimes committed by minors above the age of 12 years.

"If an accused is below 18 years, he or she gets away as a minor, which is a (legal) hurdle. We discussed this issue during a Cabinet meeting, and everybody showed a positive approach. However, we are moving ahead while ensuring that the legal and constitutional framework is not disturbed," he said without elaborating. -- PTI 

