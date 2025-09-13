Nepal's interim PM meets injured Gen Z protesters in hospital

19:06

Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Saturday arrived at the civil hospital to meet the injured Gen Z protesters.





A huge press pool and supporters were seen surrounding the PM's convoy.

Nepal witnesses a violent nation-wide agitation triggered by a social media ban.





The students-led "Gen Z" protests expanded into a larger campaign reflecting growing public criticism of the Oli dispensation and the country's political elite over alleged corruption and apathy towards the common people.





Though the ban on social media was lifted on Monday night, the intensity of protests grew on Tuesday with the focus of the agitation shifting to alleged corruption and luxury lifestyles of the political elite.