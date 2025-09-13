HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur

Sat, 13 September 2025
13:28
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Imphal on Saturday afternoon on his first visit to Manipur after ethnic violence broke out in May 2023, and then went straight to the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur by road amid heavy rain.

Earlier, he was scheduled to fly directly from the Mizoram capital, Aizawl, to Churachandpur following his official programme, but inclement weather disrupted his travel plans, officials said.

Modi was received at the Imphal airport by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel.

He will lay the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore in Churachandpur.

Later in the day, he will return to Meitei-dominated Imphal and inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore, officials said.

In view of Modi's visit, security has been tightened in the state.

Both state and central forces' personnel were deployed in large numbers in and around the nearly 237-acre Kangla Fort in Imphal and the Peace Ground in Churachandpur, the venues of the PM's rallies.

Heavy rain has lashed the state since Friday night, resulting in ankle-deep water in parts of the Kangla Fort.

The PM's visit comes amid repeated criticism by opposition parties for not visiting Manipur following the ethnic strife between the Kuki and Meitei communities, which has left over 260 people dead and thousands homeless. -- PTI  

