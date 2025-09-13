HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Sonam files bail petition

Sat, 13 September 2025
11:39
Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of murdering her husband Raja during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, filed a bail petition.

The judicial magistrate first class of Sohra sub-division fixed September 17 for hearing her petition.

Additional Public Prosecutor Tushar Chandra said the petition was filed on Friday, but the prosecution sought time to examine the case records.

Sonam's counsel has claimed "flaws" in the charge sheet filed in the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.

Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered by three hitmen at a secluded parking lot near Weisawdong in Sohra while he was on his honeymoon in the state.

His wife and her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, allegedly planned the murder.

Raja and Sonam went missing from Meghalaya in May, triggering a nationwide search operation. Eventually, Raja's body was found, and Sonam gave herself up before the police in UP as investigators from Meghalaya nabbed the other accused.

Last week, police submitted a 790-page charge sheet against Sonam, Raj, and the three hitmen -- Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi. -- PTI

