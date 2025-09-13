HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Meghalaya ex-CM DD Lapang dies at 93; state funeral on Monday

Sat, 13 September 2025
Veteran politician and four-time Meghalaya chief minister Donwa Dethwelson Lapang, fondly known as 'Maheh', died in a hospital here, his family said. 

He was 93, and is survived by his wife Amethyst Lynda Jones Blah and two children. 

 The Meghalaya government will accord a state funeral to the former chief minister on Monday, officials said. Lapang had been suffering from age-related ailments for a prolonged period, and he breathed his last at the hospital on Friday evening, his family said. Former MP and Congress leader Vincent H Pala was at the hospital when Lapang breathed his last. People from all walks of life, including politicians and common people, visited the hospital and later, his Nongpoh residence to pay their respects. Born on April 10, 1932, Lapang entered politics by winning the Nongpoh seat in the 1972 assembly elections as an Independent candidate. He went on to serve as the chief minister of the northeastern state on four occasions between 1992 and 2010.

