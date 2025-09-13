Jairam Ramesh calls Modi's Manipur visit a 'farce'

09:13





"He said that it has been confirmed that PM Modi would spend less than three hours in the state. So now it is official. The PM will spend less than 3 hours in Manipur tomorrow. This visit instead of providing a force for peace and harmony is actually going to be a farce," Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.





Earlier on September 7, the Congress MP had shared a newspaper clipping about preparations for PM Modi's visit.





"The proposed visit of the Prime Minister to Manipur on Sept 13 is being hailed by his cheerleaders. But it appears that he will be spending just about 3 hours--yes just 3 hours--in the state. What does he hope to accomplish by such a rushed trip?" Jairam Ramesh wrote in a post on X.





He further said, "This is actually an insult to the people of the state who have waited for him for 29 long and agonising months," the Rajya Sabha MP's post read earlier, talking about the violence in the state which was going on for over 2 years. -- ANI

Congress General Secretary in-Charge Communications Jairam Ramesh on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Manipur, saying it would be a "farce" rather than a "force for peace and harmony.