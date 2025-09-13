HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Israeli strikes kill 65 in Gaza, including 14 from one family

Sat, 13 September 2025
Share:
08:14
File image
File image
Heavy Israeli air and artillery strikes on Friday killed at least 65 Palestinians across Gaza, including 14 members of the same family, according to Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera reported that according to medical sources, 48 of the deaths were recorded in Gaza City and northern parts of the territory. 

Among those killed on Friday were 14 members of the same family. 

They died when an Israeli strike hit their home in the at-Twam neighbourhood of Gaza City.Palestinian group Hamas condemned the raids, accusing Israel of committing "terror and organised war crimes" by destroying residential buildings and targeting civilians. 

It said such actions violated international law and accused the global community of remaining silent, which it argued encouraged Israel to intensify "genocide and forced displacement, " as per Al Jazeera.

In another incident, Israeli drone fire struck Gaza City's Daraj neighbourhood, killing a child and injuring several others, according to Al Jazeera.

The Israeli military said in a statement on X that it had struck 500 targets in Gaza City over the week. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Israeli strikes kill 65 in Gaza, including 14 from one family
LIVE! Israeli strikes kill 65 in Gaza, including 14 from one family

Modi to visit Manipur today, address 2 rallies
Modi to visit Manipur today, address 2 rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur on September 13, interacting with internally displaced people and unveiling development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore. This marks his first visit since ethnic violence broke out in the...

Modi's Manipur outreach is part of 5-state visit
Modi's Manipur outreach is part of 5-state visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar to launch infrastructure projects, participate in Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary, and attend the Combined Commanders' Conference.

'Modi's Manipur Visit Will Be A Turning Point'
'Modi's Manipur Visit Will Be A Turning Point'

'Around 15,000 people will be gathering.'

Ex-CJ Sushila Karki sworn in as Nepal's first woman PM
Ex-CJ Sushila Karki sworn in as Nepal's first woman PM

Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is set to lead an interim government, announced by the President's office, following the resignation of prime minister K P Sharma Oli. She will be the first woman prime minister of Nepal.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV