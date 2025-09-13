HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Heavy rains in Manipur ahead of Modi's visit

Sat, 13 September 2025
11:10
Heavy rains lashed Manipur on Saturday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the state. 

Ankle-deep water was seen in parts of the Kangla Fort in Imphal, where Modi will address a public gathering. 

Heavy rains were also reported in the Churachandpur town. 

In a statement, the Churachandpur district administration said the PM will visit Churachandpur as scheduled and rumours suggesting otherwise are "false and misleading". 

"It is hereby clarified that the Hon'ble Prime Minister will visit Churachandpur as scheduled. Rumours suggesting otherwise, based on unfounded reasons, are false and misleading," it said. 

"People are advised not to be misled by such misinformation and are urged to extend full cooperation in the preparations and ensure active participation," it added. 

Modi is scheduled to reach the Kuki stronghold of Churachandpur in the afternoon, his first trip to the state since ethnic violence broke out over two years ago. He will then travel to Imphal, the stronghold of the Meitei community. -- PTI

