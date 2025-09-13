HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

FIR over AI video by Cong on Modi, his mother

Sat, 13 September 2025
Share:
20:20
image
The Delhi Police on Saturday registered an FIR on a BJP worker's complaint over an AI-generated "deepfake" video posted by the Bihar Congress unit on its X handle that allegedly tarnished the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, an official said.
      
The complaint was filed on Friday by Sanket Gupta, convenor of the BJP Delhi Election Cell, at the North Avenue Police Station, who alleged the video "maligned the Prime Minister's image, grossly violating law, morality and women's dignity".
    
The clip was posted on the official X handle of the Indian National Congress, Bihar unit, on September 10, the complaint said.
    
The case has been registered against unnamed persons under sections 336 (Forgery), 340(2) (Forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 356(2) (Defamation) and 61(2) (Criminal conspiracy) of the BNS, they added.
    
The AI-generated purported video of Modi's late mother was shared in the post in which "the PM is seen dreaming about his late mother who is criticising him over his politics in poll-bound Bihar."
 
The BJP and its allies had lashed out at the Congress over the video, calling it "shameful" and wondering how low the opposition party would stoop to target Modi.
    
The Congress has maintained that there has been no disrespect shown towards the prime minister or his mother.
    
"What is their objection? Just because a mother is trying to educate her son to do something right, where is the disrespect? This is neither disrespectful to the mother, whom we respect dearly, nor to the son," Pawan Khera, head of the Congress' media and publicity department, had said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump calls on NATO to impose 50-100% tariffs on China
LIVE! Trump calls on NATO to impose 50-100% tariffs on China

Need to build trust between Manipur's Hills and Valley: Modi
Need to build trust between Manipur's Hills and Valley: Modi

Modi said peace is paramount for development, and the Centre is committed to achieving it.

'Asim Munir hid in a bunker during Op Sindoor'
'Asim Munir hid in a bunker during Op Sindoor'

'Pakistan Army is the only Army in the world which has never won a war, the only war in the world after WWII had 93,000 surrenders'

Ban India-Pakistan match telecast: FWICE Tells Modi
Ban India-Pakistan match telecast: FWICE Tells Modi

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the telecast of Sunday's India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match in Dubai.

Impose tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil: US to G7
Impose tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil: US to G7

The statement did not name any country. But the US has often blamed India and China for purchasing Russian oil even when there are no tariffs on Beijing for it.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV