Don't switch on your TV: Pahalgam victim's widow on India-Pak match

Sat, 13 September 2025
22:05
image
The widow of a Kanpur businessman who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack has called for the boycott of the upcoming cricket match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled for this Sunday. 
 
Aishanya, the widow of Shubham Dwivedi, criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their decision to proceed with the match after the attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including her husband. 

Speaking to PTI on Saturday, Aishanya described the decision to hold the match as "deeply insensitive" and accused the BCCI of disregarding the sentiments of the victims' families. "Their martyrdom holds no value for the BCCI. Perhaps because none of their own were lost," she said. 

She appealed to the public, urging them to "boycott this match, do not watch it on television."  

Aishanya also expressed disappointment over the silence of Indian cricketers and urged them to refuse to play against Pakistan. 

"Cricket is treated as a national sport, yet only a few players have spoken about boycotting. The BCCI cannot force anyone at gunpoint to play," she asserted. 

She argued that any revenue generated from the match would ultimately benefit Pakistan, stating, "Every rupee that reaches Pakistan through this match is certainly used for terrorism. By playing, we are strengthening those who attack us."

Aishanya called on sponsors and broadcasters to reconsider their involvement.  

Reiterating her request for a public boycott, Aishanya said, "If you do not switch on your TV that day, there will be no viewership and no revenue. Only then can a change be brought," she said. -- PTI

