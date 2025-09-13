HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Did Aamir Khan criticise Rajinikanth's 'Coolie'?

Sat, 13 September 2025
Share:
18:11
image
Actor Aamir Khan's team on Saturday dismissed reports suggesting the Bollywood superstar had criticised Rajinikanth's latest film Coolie, in which he appears in a cameo.
 
A screenshot of a newspaper article has been circulating on social media in recent days, in which the actor was quoted as saying he saw no real purpose in being part of the project and added that it was badly written.

In a statement, his spokesperson said, "Mr Aamir Khan has given no such interview and has made no negative comments about the film Coolie."

"Mr Khan has the highest regard for Mr Rajinikanth, Mr Lokesh and in fact the entire team of Coolie. The film has done over Rs 500 crore at the box office which speaks for itself," the spokesperson added.

Released on August 14, the Tamil film was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for projects such as Karthi's Kaithi, Vijay's Master and Leo, and Kamal Haasan's Vikram

Led by Rajinikath, the film featured Aamir in a cameo alongside notable actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra and Shruti Haasan. It recently became available for streaming on Prime Video. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ramdev aide gets 'Rs 30,000cr' land for Rs 1cr rent: Cong
LIVE! Ramdev aide gets 'Rs 30,000cr' land for Rs 1cr rent: Cong

Need to build trust between Manipur's Hills and Valley: Modi
Need to build trust between Manipur's Hills and Valley: Modi

Modi said peace is paramount for development, and the Centre is committed to achieving it.

'Asim Munir hid in a bunker during Op Sindoor'
'Asim Munir hid in a bunker during Op Sindoor'

'Pakistan Army is the only Army in the world which has never won a war, the only war in the world after WWII had 93,000 surrenders'

Ban India-Pakistan match telecast: FWICE Tells Modi
Ban India-Pakistan match telecast: FWICE Tells Modi

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the telecast of Sunday's India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match in Dubai.

Impose tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil: US to G7
Impose tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil: US to G7

The statement did not name any country. But the US has often blamed India and China for purchasing Russian oil even when there are no tariffs on Beijing for it.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV