Did Aamir Khan criticise Rajinikanth's 'Coolie'?

18:11

Actor Aamir Khan's team on Saturday dismissed reports suggesting the Bollywood superstar had criticised Rajinikanth's latest film Coolie, in which he appears in a cameo.

A screenshot of a newspaper article has been circulating on social media in recent days, in which the actor was quoted as saying he saw no real purpose in being part of the project and added that it was badly written.





In a statement, his spokesperson said, "Mr Aamir Khan has given no such interview and has made no negative comments about the film Coolie."





"Mr Khan has the highest regard for Mr Rajinikanth, Mr Lokesh and in fact the entire team of Coolie. The film has done over Rs 500 crore at the box office which speaks for itself," the spokesperson added.





Released on August 14, the Tamil film was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for projects such as Karthi's Kaithi, Vijay's Master and Leo, and Kamal Haasan's Vikram.





Led by Rajinikath, the film featured Aamir in a cameo alongside notable actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra and Shruti Haasan. It recently became available for streaming on Prime Video. -- PTI