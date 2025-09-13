HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Curfew lifted in Kathmandu Valley, other parts of Nepal

Sat, 13 September 2025
09:25
Normalcy returns to Nepal. A view from Kathmandu city on Saturday morning./ANI on X
Authorities on Saturday lifted the curfew and restrictive orders imposed in Kathmandu Valley and other parts of Nepal, allowing daily life to gradually return to normal. 

The development came a day after former Chief Justice Sushila Karki on Friday became Nepal's first woman prime minister to lead an interim government, ending days of political uncertainty after the K P Sharma Oli dispensation was forced to quit in the face of a nationwide agitation triggered by a social media ban. 

There are no restrictive orders or curfew on Saturday, a Nepal Army spokesperson said. 

Shops, grocery stores, vegetable markets and shopping malls reopened after days of closure, while traffic began to flow back on the streets. 

Cleaning drives were launched at several places, including key government buildings that were vandalised and set on fire by agitators during the recent wave of violent protests. 

Oli quit on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday's protests over corruption and a social media ban. The ban on social media was lifted Monday night. -- PTI

