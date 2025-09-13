Congress, MPP hold protests near PM's programme venue in Imphal

15:56

Representative image

Activists of the youth wings of the Congress and Manipur Peoples' Party (MPP) held demonstrations near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme venue in Imphal on Saturday, protesting against the PM's trip to the strife-torn state and terming it a "political ploy".





Holding placards, the workers of the Manipur Peoples' Party Youth Front raised slogans outside its office here and claimed that the PM's visit is not aimed at restoration of peace and normalcy in the state.





The MPP office is close to the Kangla Fort, where the prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate a slew of development projects and hold a public rally.





A similar protest by the Congress youth wing activists was also staged in front of the Congress Bhavan, around 100 metres from the PM's function venue.





Protesters were prevented by police personnel from proceeding to the PM's programme venue.





Meanwhile, braving rains and waterlogging in different parts of the state capital, thousands of people from various parts of the Imphal valley turned up at the Kangla Fort to attend Modi's public address. -- PTI