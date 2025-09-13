HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Congress, MPP hold protests near PM's programme venue in Imphal

Sat, 13 September 2025
Share:
15:56
Representative image
Representative image
Activists of the youth wings of the Congress and Manipur Peoples' Party (MPP) held demonstrations near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme venue in Imphal on Saturday, protesting against the PM's trip to the strife-torn state and terming it a "political ploy".  

Holding placards, the workers of the Manipur Peoples' Party Youth Front raised slogans outside its office here and claimed that the PM's visit is not aimed at restoration of peace and normalcy in the state.

The MPP office is close to the Kangla Fort, where the prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate a slew of development projects and hold a public rally.

A similar protest by the Congress youth wing activists was also staged in front of the Congress Bhavan, around 100 metres from the PM's function venue. 

Protesters were prevented by police personnel from proceeding to the PM's programme venue. 

Meanwhile, braving rains and waterlogging in different parts of the state capital, thousands of people from various parts of the Imphal valley turned up at the Kangla Fort to attend Modi's public address. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Impose tariffs on nations purchasing Russian oil: US to G7
LIVE! Impose tariffs on nations purchasing Russian oil: US to G7

Unfortunate that...: Modi in 1st Manipur visit since unrest
Unfortunate that...: Modi in 1st Manipur visit since unrest

Modi said peace is paramount for development, and the Centre is committed to achieving it.

3-hour pit stop isn't...: Cong targets Modi on Manipur visit
3-hour pit stop isn't...: Cong targets Modi on Manipur visit

'Your last visit to Manipur? January 2022 for elections! Your 'Double Engine' has bulldozed the innocent lives of Manipur. You and Home Minister Amit Shah's gross incompetence and complicity in betraying all communities was shielded from...

From BHU to Kathmandu: New Nepal PM shares deep India connect
From BHU to Kathmandu: New Nepal PM shares deep India connect

Sushila Karki pursued her post-graduation from the Banaras Hindu University in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Honeymoon murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi files bail plea
Honeymoon murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi files bail plea

Meghalaya Police filed a charge sheet in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, naming his wife and her boyfriend as the accused. The murder occurred during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV