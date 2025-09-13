Case registered over bomb threat email to Bombay HC

10:53

A view of the Bombay high court/File image





A case has been registered at Azad Maidan police station under section 353 (1) (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, false information, rumour, or report, including through electronic means) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.





He said that the police were trying to trace the sender's IP address and location.





The high court administration received a bomb threat email on Friday afternoon, which led to the suspension of hearings for nearly two hours.





However, it turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found on the premises.





In the email, the sender mentioned a bomb blast in the building.





After a thorough search, people were allowed entry, and the court resumed its functioning. -- PTI

Mumbai police have registered a case against unidentified persons in connection with the bomb threat email sent to the Bombay high court, an official said on Saturday.