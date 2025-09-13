Bhupen Hazarika's songs unite India: Modi in Guwahati

20:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika's songs continue to unite India and give energy to its people.





Addressing the musical doyen's birth centenary celebrations in Guwahati, Modi said his creations encompass the concept of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'.





"Bhupen da may not be present physically, but his voice gives energy to people. His songs unite India. His music encompasses the concept of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'. He was rooted in the cultural traditions of India," the PM said.





Modi asserted that Hazarika gave voice to "a united Northeast during the height of violence in the region".





The prime minister said the Bharat Ratna award to Bhupen Hazarika was an honour for the entire Northeast.





On the occasion, Modi released a book on the legendary singer and a Rs 100 commemorative coin.

"I am honoured to be part of Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations," the prime minister said.





He also stressed the importance of cultural connectivity in the development of the country.





"We cannot imagine the country's development without the progress of the Northeast. The entire country is getting acquainted with the history and heritage of the Northeast as the Centre is emphasising cultural connectivity," the PM said.





Modi said he promotes Assamese 'gamosa' on every occasion, and urged the people of Assam to be vocal for local. -- PTI