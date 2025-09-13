HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Am with you: Modi in 1st Manipur visit since unrest

Sat, 13 September 2025
Share:
14:17
image
Urging various outfits to shun violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that his government was with the people of Manipur and wanted to make the state a symbol of peace and prosperity.

Addressing a public meeting in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district during his first visit to the state after ethnic violence broke out in May 2023, Modi said the Centre's continuous efforts towards peace led to talks between the two warring sides.

"It is unfortunate that violence happened here. Today, I want to promise you that the Government of India is with you and I am with you," he said.
"I would appeal to all groups and organisations to choose the path of peace," he added.

Modi said peace is paramount for development, and the Centre is committed to achieving it.

He said the Centre has increased budget allocation for railway and road connectivity projects in the state.

"Since 2014, I have given special stress on improving connectivity in Manipur," he said.

"India will soon become the world's third-largest economy, and I want to ensure that the fruits of development reach every corner of the country," he added.

Hailing Manipur as a land of courage and valour, the PM said he can never forget the love he received on his way to Churachandpur from Imphal by road.

"I spoke to the displaced people, and I can say that Manipur is looking towards a new dawn. People have chosen the path of peace," he said.
Modi said the projects he unveiled here will improve people's lives, in terms of infrastructure and healthcare.

"Just a short while ago, from this very platform, projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore were unveiled. These projects will further improve the lives of the people of Manipur, especially the tribal communities living in the Hills," he said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Am with you: Modi in 1st Manipur visit since unrest
LIVE! Am with you: Modi in 1st Manipur visit since unrest

Modi visits Manipur, 1st since 2023 unrest, launches project
Modi visits Manipur, 1st since 2023 unrest, launches project

In view of Modi's visit, security has been tightened in state capital Imphal and the Churachandpur district.

Charlie Kirk's wife breaks her silence on his brutal death
Charlie Kirk's wife breaks her silence on his brutal death

"If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country," she said.

Nepal House dissoved; parl polls in March next year
Nepal House dissoved; parl polls in March next year

The house was dissolved with effect from 11 pm on September 12, 2025, according to a notice issued by the President's Office.

Fundraiser for Indian man beheaded in US raises $200,000
Fundraiser for Indian man beheaded in US raises $200,000

A fundraiser launched to support Nagamallaiah's wife, Nisha, and 18-year-old son, Gaurav - who witnessed the attack - has raised nearly $200,000, at last reckoning, to help cover funeral expenses and Gaurav's college education.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV