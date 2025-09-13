Am with you: Modi in 1st Manipur visit since unrest

14:17

Urging various outfits to shun violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that his government was with the people of Manipur and wanted to make the state a symbol of peace and prosperity.





Addressing a public meeting in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district during his first visit to the state after ethnic violence broke out in May 2023, Modi said the Centre's continuous efforts towards peace led to talks between the two warring sides.





"It is unfortunate that violence happened here. Today, I want to promise you that the Government of India is with you and I am with you," he said.

"I would appeal to all groups and organisations to choose the path of peace," he added.





Modi said peace is paramount for development, and the Centre is committed to achieving it.





He said the Centre has increased budget allocation for railway and road connectivity projects in the state.





"Since 2014, I have given special stress on improving connectivity in Manipur," he said.





"India will soon become the world's third-largest economy, and I want to ensure that the fruits of development reach every corner of the country," he added.





Hailing Manipur as a land of courage and valour, the PM said he can never forget the love he received on his way to Churachandpur from Imphal by road.





"I spoke to the displaced people, and I can say that Manipur is looking towards a new dawn. People have chosen the path of peace," he said.

Modi said the projects he unveiled here will improve people's lives, in terms of infrastructure and healthcare.





"Just a short while ago, from this very platform, projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore were unveiled. These projects will further improve the lives of the people of Manipur, especially the tribal communities living in the Hills," he said. -- PTI