Actor-politician Vijay gets rousing reception ahead of start of poll campaign

11:23

File image





As soon as Vijay arrived at the airport here from Chennai by a chartered flight, enthusiastic TVK workers, carrying party flags, pushed away barricades on the airport premises at several spots to get a glimpse of their leader.





As the crowd, including women, surged, Vijay's campaign vehicle moved at a snail's pace and he waved at party workers from inside the bus and cadres waved party flags, sported party flag-based headgear and many displayed his photographs to welcome him.





Supporters and office-bearers gathered in two-wheelers and cars as well.





The police have imposed over 20 conditions for the conduct of the rally and this is the first campaign-tour of Vijay after he founded the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. -- PTI

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder, actor-politician Vijay was accorded a rousing reception here on Saturday by his party workers and admirers just before the start of his campaign for the 2026 Assembly election.