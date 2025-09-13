HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Actor-politician Vijay gets rousing reception ahead of start of poll campaign

Sat, 13 September 2025
11:23
File image
File image
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder, actor-politician Vijay was accorded a rousing reception here on Saturday by his party workers and admirers just before the start of his campaign for the 2026 Assembly election. 

As soon as Vijay arrived at the airport here from Chennai by a chartered flight, enthusiastic TVK workers, carrying party flags, pushed away barricades on the airport premises at several spots to get a glimpse of their leader. 

As the crowd, including women, surged, Vijay's campaign vehicle moved at a snail's pace and he waved at party workers from inside the bus and cadres waved party flags, sported party flag-based headgear and many displayed his photographs to welcome him. 

Supporters and office-bearers gathered in two-wheelers and cars as well. 

The police have imposed over 20 conditions for the conduct of the rally and this is the first campaign-tour of Vijay after he founded the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. -- PTI

