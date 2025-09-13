HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
8 killed as truck ploughs into Ganesha procession in K'taka

Sat, 13 September 2025
Eight people were killed and more than 20 people injured when a truck ploughed into a Ganesha immersion procession at a village in Hassan district on Friday night, police sources said.   

The incident occurred at Mosale Hosahalli village around 8.45 pm during the final day of Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations. 

Most of the deceased are young boys, the sources said, adding that more than 20 people sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a private hospital in Hassan for treatment. 

Eyewitnesses said the truck, reportedly coming from Arakalagudu, lost control and crashed into the devotees. 

About four people died on the scene after being trapped under the lorry's wheel, villagers said. An official statement is awaited. 

Expressing grief over the mishap, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy said, "I was deeply shocked to hear the news of a horrific accident during the Ganapati immersion procession in Mosale Hosahalli of Hassan taluk, in which several people lost their lives and more than 20 were seriously injured." -- PTI

