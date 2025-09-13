HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
4 injured as speeding car crashes into pedestrians on footpath in Mumbai

Sat, 13 September 2025
12:34
Four people were injured after a speeding car crashed into them on a footpath in the eastern suburbs here on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident occurred at LBS Marg in Ghatkopar around 6.30 am, an official said.

He said a speeding car lost control and veered onto the footpath, crashing into four people, one of whom is said to be in a critical condition.

The CCTV footage showed two women and a man stepping out of the vehicle, and the man fled the spot, the official said, adding that the women were taken into custody.

The police recovered liquor bottles from the vehicle, and it is suspected that the accused were in an inebriated state at the time of the accident, the official said.

The police were in the process of registering a case and a search has been launched for the absconding accused, he said. -- PTI

