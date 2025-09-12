HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
When will Dhankar be allowed to speak, asks Cong

Fri, 12 September 2025
12:06
When asked about the absence of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi from the oath-taking ceremony of VP Radhakrishnan, Congress leader Pawan Khera says, "The issue is not whether Mr Gandhi was there or not. The issue is that Mr Dhankhar (Former Vice President) was there; finally, he has been allowed to leave his house and come out. When will he be allowed to speak? That is our question." 

Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar attended the ceremony, his first public appearance since his resignation from the post. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda were among those who attended the programme.

Former vice presidents Hamid Ansari and Venkaiah Naidu were also present at the ceremony. Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was on Friday sworn in as the 15th Vice President of India.

