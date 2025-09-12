HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'We have Kirk's shooter in custody,' says Trump

Fri, 12 September 2025
19:20
US President Donald Trump on Friday said that someone very close to Republican Activist Charlie Kirk turned him in. 

In an interview with Fox and Freinds on Fox News, Trump said he hoped the shooter gets death penalty. 

"I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody. Essentially, somebody that was very close to him turned him in," Trump told Fox News. 

"I hope he gets the death penalty," he added. 

Trump further said that Kirk was like a son to him. 

"[Kirk] was like a son. He started this really during what would normally be college... and it's become a movement... I've never seen young people, or any group, go to one person like they did to Charlie," he said. 

Trump further told Fox News that he spoke to Kirk's family members who want to keep his nonprofit organization Turning Point USA going. 

"I spoke to his wife yesterday, she's devastated. But in between the devastation, they want to keep Turning Point USA going... they think they can do it," he said. -- ANI

