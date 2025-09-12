HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Usha Vance holds hands with Mrs Kirk, escorts casket

Fri, 12 September 2025
Share:
09:47
Charlie and Erika Kirk at a game
Charlie and Erika Kirk at a game
Update on the Charlie Kirk assassination: 

CNN reports: Second Lady Usha Vance was seen holding hands with Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika Kirk, as she and her husband Vice President JD Vance escorted the widow and her husband's casket from Air Force Two. The two women were dressed in all black as they walked together off the plane, with the vice president following behind them. Kirk's wife and their two children, along with his remains, flew with the vice president and Second Lady from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona.

Meanwhile, a Utah Valley University student told CNN on Thursday night he saw a man walking on or near the roof of the Losee Center twice in the last two weeks.

The student said he was not sure it was the same person depicted in photographs released by police in connection with Charlie Kirk's killing, but that the individual "looked familiar." The student said it was unusual to see someone on that part of the roof.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! First look: Jagdeep Dhankar's first public appearance
LIVE! First look: Jagdeep Dhankar's first public appearance

US Will Realise India Can't Be Bullied!
US Will Realise India Can't Be Bullied!

'Things may get much worse before they get better,' predicts Ajay Chhibber.

'We May Have Hiccups Now, On Track To Solving It'
'We May Have Hiccups Now, On Track To Solving It'

'While the President has been critical of India, he has gone out of his way to compliment PM Modi. They have an incredible relationship.'

'A New Generation Refuses To Be Silent'
'A New Generation Refuses To Be Silent'

'Discontent is deepest among young people.''They are weary of inequality, exclusion, and empty promises.'

PM's Manipur Visit: 'Trust Can't Be Repaired Suddenly'
PM's Manipur Visit: 'Trust Can't Be Repaired Suddenly'

'But at least the stepping stone has started.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV