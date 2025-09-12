UP: Deaf, mute teen raped by neighbour; accused absconding

09:21





The accused is absconding, and a search is underway to nab him, the police stated. According to the complaint by the teenager's father, while he was busy working in his field, Nikhil lured his daughter away to his house, where he raped her, the SHO stated. After the complaint was filed, the police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act. -- PTI

A deaf and mute teenager was allegedly raped by her neighbour in the Talgram police station area in Kannauj, officials said on Thursday. Talgram police station SHO Shashikant Kanaujiya said that a case has been registered under the POCSO Act against the accused, identified as Nikhil, who is approximately 25 years old.