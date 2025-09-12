UAE summons Israeli envoy, condemns strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar

20:31

File image





According to a statement released by the UAE Foreign Ministry, "Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, summoned the Israeli deputy head of mission in the United Arab Emirates, David Ohad Horsandi, to strongly condemn and denounce the blatant and cowardly Israeli attack that targeted the State of Qatar, as well as the hostile statements made by the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu."





Al Hashimy underscored the UAE's position by saying, "Any aggression against a GCC member state constitutes an attack on the collective Gulf security framework."





The development comes amid growing solidarity with Qatar across the region, with several leaders -- including the UAE President -- travelling to Doha to extend their support, Al Jazeera added.





This wave of regional backing is also mirrored internationally, as Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani is scheduled to meet top US officials, Al Jazeera reported, following strong condemnation of Israel's strike by members of the United Nations Security Council. -- ANI

