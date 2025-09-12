HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UAE summons Israeli envoy, condemns strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar

Fri, 12 September 2025
20:31
File image
The United Arab Emirates has summoned the Israeli deputy head of mission in Abu Dhabi to register a strong protest against Israel's strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar, Al Jazeera reported.

According to a statement released by the UAE Foreign Ministry, "Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, summoned the Israeli deputy head of mission in the United Arab Emirates, David Ohad Horsandi, to strongly condemn and denounce the blatant and cowardly Israeli attack that targeted the State of Qatar, as well as the hostile statements made by the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu."

Al Hashimy underscored the UAE's position by saying, "Any aggression against a GCC member state constitutes an attack on the collective Gulf security framework."

The development comes amid growing solidarity with Qatar across the region, with several leaders -- including the UAE President -- travelling to Doha to extend their support, Al Jazeera added.

This wave of regional backing is also mirrored internationally, as Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani is scheduled to meet top US officials, Al Jazeera reported, following strong condemnation of Israel's strike by members of the United Nations Security Council. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HC says no to film ridiculing religions, inciting hatred
Ex-CJI Sushila Karki becomes Nepal's first woman PM
Ex-CJI Sushila Karki becomes Nepal's first woman PM

Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is set to lead an interim government, announced by the President's office, following the resignation of prime minister K P Sharma Oli. She will be the first woman prime minister of Nepal.

Modi to unveil Rs 1,200 cr projects during Manipur visit
Modi to unveil Rs 1,200 cr projects during Manipur visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects worth thousands of crores in Manipur, marking his first visit since ethnic violence broke out in the state. The visit...

'Modi's Manipur Visit Will Be A Turning Point'
'Modi's Manipur Visit Will Be A Turning Point'

'Around 15,000 people will be gathering.'

Protesters in Nepal attack Indian tourist bus
Protesters in Nepal attack Indian tourist bus

An Indian tourist bus returning from Kathmandu was allegedly attacked by protesters amid unrest in Nepal, leaving several passengers injured. The incident occurred near the India-Nepal border, with reports of stone pelting and injuries...

