Stock markets trade higher tracking rally

10:15





The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 287.93 points to 81,836.66 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 84.25 points to 25,089.75. From the Sensex firms, Infosys climbed 1.50 per cent after the IT services giant said its board has approved the company's largest-ever share buyback programme worth Rs 18,000 crore.





Tata Motors, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank and Larsen & Toubro were also among the gainers. However, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Titan were among the laggards. -- PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Friday in-tandem with a global market rally amid rising hopes that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week.