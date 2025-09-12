HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shots fired outside Disha Patani's home, Goldy Brar claims role

Fri, 12 September 2025
23:18
Shots were fired late on Friday outside the ancestral home of Bollywood actor Disha Patani in Bareilly, triggering panic in the neighbourhood. 

Gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the incident on social media, the police said. 

According to the screenshots of his message circulating online, Brar stated that the firing was a protest against the alleged comments made by Disha and her sister about two religious figures: Sant Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya. 

His post contained threats and tagged several alleged associates from his gang, officials said. 

Senior superintendent of police Anurag Arya stated that police and forensic teams arrived at the scene shortly after the information was received and recovered multiple empty cartridges from outside the house. 

"We have transferred the case to the crime branch. CCTV footage is being reviewed, and an alert has been issued regarding Goldy Brar's network," he told reporters. -- PTI

