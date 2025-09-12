HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC to hear bail pleas of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid on Sept 19

Fri, 12 September 2025
15:56
The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned for September 19 pleas of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider challenging the Delhi High Court order which denied them bail in the UAPA case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots. 

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria adjourned the case, saying they got the case files late last night and didn't get time to read. 

The Delhi High Court on September 2, had denied bail to Imam, Khalid and seven others - Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Athar Khan, Meeran Haider, Shadab Ahmed, Abdul Khalid Saifi and Gulfisha Fatima. On September 2, the bail plea of another accused Tasleem Ahmed was rejected by a different High Court bench. -- PTI

