Follow Rediff on:      
Rupee recovers 9 paise from all-time low level to close at 88.26 against USD

Fri, 12 September 2025
20:36
The Indian rupee recovered from all-time lows and settled for the day higher by 9 paise at 88.26 against the US dollar on Friday, on weakness in the US dollar index and positive domestic markets. 

Forex traders said the domestic unit traded in a tight range and hovered around its all-time low level as tariff-led pressure on India's exports and sustained foreign fund outflows dented investors sentiments. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 88.39 and fell to an intraday low of 88.42 against the US dollar during the session. 

The domestic unit settled for the day at 88.26, recovering 9 paise over its previous close. 

On Thursday, the rupee slumped 24 paise and closed for the day at an all-time low of 88.35 against the US dollar. 

It had also touched the lowest-ever intraday level of 88.49 against the greenback. -- PTI

