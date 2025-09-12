HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rs 8,500 cr projects and the deets on PM's Manipur visit

Fri, 12 September 2025
Share:
15:30
image
In the first official confirmation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Manipur, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel on Friday said the PM will arrive in the state on September 13 to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore. 

The prime minister will first arrive in Churachandpur from Mizoram, and then proceed to Imphal, he said.

"In line with his commitment to inclusive, sustainable and holistic development of Manipur, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur," the CS said at a press conference.

The PM will also inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal. 

"The PM's September 13 visit to Manipur will pave the way for peace, normalcy, and growth in the state," he said. The prime minister will interact with internally displaced people in Churachandpur and Imphal, he added. PTI

Take a look at the projects to be unveiled here

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rs 8,500 cr projects and the deets on PM's Manipur visit
LIVE! Rs 8,500 cr projects and the deets on PM's Manipur visit

Bomb threat sparks panic in Delhi HC; judges step out
Bomb threat sparks panic in Delhi HC; judges step out

A bomb threat emailed to the Delhi High Court caused widespread panic, leading to the evacuation of judges, lawyers, and staff. Police and bomb disposal squads are conducting search operations.

'Gen Z Knows Their Movement Has Been Hijacked'
'Gen Z Knows Their Movement Has Been Hijacked'

'College-going Gen Z students are devastated by the killings and destruction.''These are not the kind of people who would burn somebody's home or beat up political leaders or set fire to people and snatch guns from the policemen.''So...

Trump's tariffs hurting India, causing job loss: Tharoor
Trump's tariffs hurting India, causing job loss: Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor says US tariffs are negatively impacting India, leading to job losses, and criticizes President Trump's diplomatic behavior.

'Mastermind Of This Game Is Fadnavis'
'Mastermind Of This Game Is Fadnavis'

'Devendra Fadnavis is stating that Marathas must feel OBCs are not happy with reservations for the Marathas and therefore they are protesting.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV