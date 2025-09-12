Radhakrishnan assumes charge as Rajya Sabha chairman

17:10

C P Radhakrishnan, who was on Friday sworn in as the new vice president, assumed charge as the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha. Radhakrishnan offered floral tributes at the statues of eminent leaders, freedom fighters and social reformers at the Prerna Sthal at Parliament House complex where he was welcomed by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan. Rajya Sabha secretary general P C Mody was also present.