PM's Manipur visit: Key, pen, hanky, umbrella banned

12:19





-- Modi will lay foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore from Peace Ground in Churachandpur, where Kukis are in the majority.





-- The PM will also inaugurate infrastructure projects totalling Rs 1,200 crore from Meitei-majority Imphal, they said.





The prime minister's visit comes amid repeated criticism by opposition parties for not coming to the state following the ethnic strife between the Kuki and Meitei communities, which has left over 260 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023.





The Manipur government had on Thursday evening put up a large billboard, announcing the PM's programmes at Churachandpur's Peace Ground and Kangla Fort in Imphal on Saturday. The hoarding came up at Keisampat Junction, a key location in Imphal, which is also close to the BJP's state headquarters. More such billboards were put up in the state's capital Imphal, ahead of Modi's visit.





Manipur has been under the President's Rule since February, following the resignation of chief minister N Biren Singh. The state government on Thursday also issued an advisory, asking the public attending the VVIP programme in Peace Ground not to bring "key, pen, water bottle, bag, handkerchief, umbrella, lighter, match box, piece of cloth, any sharp objects or arms and ammunition. Another notification that did not mention the Prime Minister's name asked people to avoid bringing children below 12 years and sick persons to the venue.





The Manipur government had earlier banned air guns in Churachandpur district in view of Modi's visit. Meanwhile, security measures have been tightened in Imphal and Churachandpur district headquarters town, the officials said. Both state and central forces' personnel were deployed in large numbers in and around the nearly 237-acre Kangla Fort in Imphal and the Peace Ground in Churachandpur, where a grand stage is being readied for the event.





Central security teams, accompanied by state personnel, are conducting round-the-clock inspection of the Kangla Fort, and boats of the Manipur disaster management force have been engaged for patrolling the moats that surround the fort, they said.





Police and paramilitary forces have also been deployed and bamboo barricades constructed along the route leading to the Peace Ground. Manipur's lone Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba described the PM's visit as a "very fortunate" one for the people and the state. "It's a great fortune that Modi will be listening to the hardships faced by the peopleManipur has had a history of violent clashes in the past. However, no prime minister has visited the state during such times and listened to people," the BJP MP said. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to set foot in Manipur on Saturday, over two years after a deadly ethnic violence swept the northeastern state, and unveil projects to the tune of Rs 8,500 crore, officials said.