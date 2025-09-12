HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Offering all assistance: Indian consulate on beheading of Indian national

Fri, 12 September 2025
10:43
image
The Consulate General of India in Houston is following up the matter closely of the tragic beheading of an Indian National who was brutally killed at his workplace in Texas. 

According to WFAA news, 50-year-old Chandra Nagamallaiah was brutally beheaded by 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a Cuban migrant, who was arrested on Wednesday. 

Cobos-Martinez is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail on the charge of capital murder. The Consulate General of India in Houston condoled the tragic death of Nagamallaiah and said that it is in touch with the family and is offering all assistance, alongside following the matter closely. 

"Consulate General of India, Houston, condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian National, killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas, Tx. We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of the Dallas Police. We are following up on the matter closely." -- ANI

