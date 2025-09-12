HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Now, Tejashwi launches Bihar Yatra

Fri, 12 September 2025
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday announced a Bihar Adhikar Yatra from September 16. Tejashwi's five-day-long yatra will start from Jehanabad district, cover 10 districts, and end in Vaishali district.

According to RJD sources, Tejashwi is unhappy that Congress leaders are reluctant to declare him as the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate.

Some Congress leaders stated this week that the CM will be decided after the polls in November, which disappointed Tejashwi whose party has been strongly projecting him as Bihar's next CM.

-- MI Khan in Patna

